Hyderabad man burns wife to death

The man who was suspecting his wifes fidelity decided to murder her and consumed alcohol before allegedly executing his murder plan, police said.On seeing him setting their mother on fire, their two children, a boy 8 and a girl 6, rushed out of the home, and the accused absconded with his son, police stated.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:23 IST
A man allegedly burnt his wife to death here, suspecting her fidelity, police said on Friday.

He purchased petrol in a bottle and poured it on his wife while she was sleeping, and set her on fire on December 23, they added. The couple got married 10 years ago. The man is a construction worker, and the woman was doing housekeeping work. The man who was suspecting his wife's fidelity decided to murder her and consumed alcohol before allegedly executing his murder plan, police said.

On seeing him setting their mother on fire, their two children, a boy (8) and a girl (6), rushed out of the home, and the accused absconded with his son, police stated. Hearing the screams of the woman and their daughter, neighbours came to their rescue and informed the police.

On reaching the spot, cops rushed the woman to a state-run hospital with 95 per cent burns. However, she couldn't be saved, officials said. The accused had switched off his mobile phone and was travelling to different places to evade arrest, but the police managed to nab him within 36 hours after the crime.

