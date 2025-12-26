Ex-MNS leader Prakash Mahajan joins Shiv Sena

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan on Friday joined Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, barely two weeks before the municipal corporation polls in the state.

Prakash Mahajan, the brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, had been associated with Raj Thackeray-led MNS since its formation in 2006, but quit the party earlier this year due to differences with its leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Mahajan said he has joined the Shiv Sena without any demands for posts or tickets, driven solely by a desire to strengthen Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

Shinde, who inducted Mahajan into the fold at the party headquarters, praised his dignity and composure in politics.

He said that Mahajan has always been a ''Shiv Sainik at heart'' who resonates with the common man's struggle.

Mahajan will be a Shiv Sena spokesperson and contribute to building the organisation, he said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

