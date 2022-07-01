Left Menu

PM greets doctors on Doctors' Day, lauds their role in saving lives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 09:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted doctors on Doctors' Day, and said they play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

''Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier,'' Modi tweeted and shared a video montage with his voice-over hailing the role played by doctors.

