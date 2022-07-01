Left Menu

Brazil's Lula would let "younger people" govern after possible 3rd term

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in the polls for the October presidential election, said on Friday he does not expect to run for re-election again if he wins a new term, adding he would let "younger people" govern.

01-07-2022
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in the polls for the October presidential election, said on Friday he does not expect to run for re-election again if he wins a new term, adding he would let "younger people" govern. In an interview with Salvador's Radio Metropole, the leftist candidate, who will turn 77 at the end of October, said that if he wins, he wants to dedicate the four years in office to "recover the country."

"I will not be a president who will think about re-election, I want to give four years of my life to this country and then younger people will run for election," said Lula, who was president for two consecutive terms from 2003 to 2010. He comfortably leads the polls for the October election, ahead of far right-winger President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election and currently in second place in polls.

Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28% in a Datafolha poll at the end of June.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

