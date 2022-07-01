VHP expresses disappointment over SC's refusal to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs

The VHP on Friday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court refusing to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged against her over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad and said its critical observations against the suspended BJP spokesperson are not part of its order.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said the apex court should have allowed clubbing of FIRs as Sharma faces a threat to her security.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her ''loose tongue'' has ''set the entire country on fire'' and that she is ''single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country''.

Refusing to entertain her plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged against her in different states over her remarks, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala held that her comments were made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

''Several FIRs have been lodged against her (Nupur Sharma) across the country. She will have to travel in connection with all these cases, which is unnecessary. There is a threat to her safety and security as well,'' Kumar told PTI.

''When M F Hussain made indecent cartoons, all of the cases lodged against him were clubbed. She should also have got such a relief. I am disappointed that she did not get it,'' he said.

The court's observations came in the backdrop of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men who had posted videos online claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

''Whether Nupur Sharma committed an offence under law or not was not the issue before the Supreme Court. It will be decided by a magistrate (court) after recording deposition of witnesses and hearing arguments of the parties involved in the case,'' Kumar said.

He said the apex court's observations during the hearing were ''informal'' and they cannot be considered as its decision.

''The court says such kind of things and asks questions during the hearing of matters but that does not become the court's order. The Supreme Court has also said this several times in various judgements. The court's order is that which is in writing,'' he said.

''The oral observations made by the Supreme Court judges during the hearing on Nupur Sharma's plea are not part of the order,'' he added.

Kumar, however, refused to comment on the possible implications of the court's observations.

There is no point in making any comment when they are not part of the court's order in the matter, he said.

Sharma's remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

