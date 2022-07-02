Left Menu

Murder convict who jumped parole arrested

He was finally arrested from Kathgodown in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police crime Amit Goel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:29 IST
Murder convict who jumped parole arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old murder convict who jumped parole here was arrested in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

Abhey Diwan, of Rohini sector 16, was hiding in Nepal after jumping parole on January 13, 2020, they said.

Earlier, he was convicted for the abduction and murder of a man in the city and sentenced to life imprisonment.

It was learnt that Diwan visited Delhi after long gaps to meet with his family members. A reward of Rs one lakh was declared on his arrest, a senior police officer said.

Police found that he was staying in Nepal and was running a money transfer business there. He was finally arrested from Kathgodown in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
2
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO2 from air; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years and more

Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022