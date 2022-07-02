Murder convict who jumped parole arrested

A 37-year-old murder convict who jumped parole here was arrested in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

Abhey Diwan, of Rohini sector 16, was hiding in Nepal after jumping parole on January 13, 2020, they said.

Earlier, he was convicted for the abduction and murder of a man in the city and sentenced to life imprisonment.

It was learnt that Diwan visited Delhi after long gaps to meet with his family members. A reward of Rs one lakh was declared on his arrest, a senior police officer said.

Police found that he was staying in Nepal and was running a money transfer business there. He was finally arrested from Kathgodown in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

