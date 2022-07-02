Left Menu

'Enjoy Dum Biryani, Irani Tea' while in Hyderabad, Telangana Minister KTR mocks at BJP leaders

Aao-Dhekho-Seekho, he told Modi.Meanwhile, most parts of the city were swamped with cutouts, colourful posters and banners put up by both BJP and TRS highlighting their respective agendas. BJP in its campaign highlighted Modi and its NEC while the regional party accentuated the TRS governments achievements.Both the parties have released full-page advertisements on Saturday in several vernacular and English newspapers.

Poking fun at the delegates who descended here to attend the BJP's National Executive meet, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao has asked them to enjoy world famous Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Irani tea during their stay.

The BJP's NEC began on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other bigwigs attending the two-day conclave.

''Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad.

To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai,'' Rama Rao tweeted last night. Posting pictures of some of the flagship iconic initiatives of the state government such as T-Hub 2.0, Kaleshwaram Project, Police Command Control building and Yadadri Temple, he also suggested the leaders to visit those places, take notes and try to implement them in their respective states. In press release on Friday, KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engine.

''Learn from Telangana. 'Aao-Dhekho-Seekho,'' he told Modi.

Meanwhile, most parts of the city were swamped with cutouts, colourful posters and banners put up by both BJP and TRS highlighting their respective agendas. BJP in its campaign highlighted Modi and its NEC while the regional party accentuated the TRS government's achievements.

Both the parties have released full-page advertisements on Saturday in several vernacular and English newspapers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

