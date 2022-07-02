Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:22 IST
PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on July 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting titled as 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here on July 3.

As the title of the meeting suggests, PM Modi may sound the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana to prepare the BJP cadre for the electoral contest.

Modi, who landed here on Saturday to attend the BJP's two-day National Executive Committee meeting, will address the rally on Sunday evening.

During his last visit to the city on May 26, Modi, indirectly referring to TRS party, lashed out at family politics saying 'parivaarvadi' is democracy's ''greatest enemy''.

He had expressed confidence that the BJP would storm to power in the state in the next assembly elections.

According to political pundits, Modi is expected to continue his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the ruling TRS.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Saturday in a party meeting in support of opposition parties' presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha slammed Modi and demanded that the PM should answer questions being raised by ''people'' in his public meeting on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who oversaw the arrangement of the meeting, on Friday said over 3,000 police personnel including Special Police, Greyhounds and Octopus, will be deployed for the meeting.

He also said officials of Cantonment Board and the Hyderabad civic body have made arrangements for parking of vehicles that ferry public for the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

