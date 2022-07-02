BJP draws plans for coming poll battles; says Modi govt empowering poor, Oppn its own families

BJP president J P Nadda Saturday accused the Opposition of pursuing ''destructive'' politics and opposing India in their zeal to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that while his party is engaged in empowering the poor the rivals are busy in empowering their own families. As nearly 350 BJP delegates, including members of its top brass like PM Modi, congregated here on the first day of its national executive meeting, the party announced a host of activities with its eyes firmly set on the next round of polls, including the all important Lok Sabha elections in 2024. With its nationalism plank in mind, the party will be starting ''Har Ghar Tiranga'' (tri-colour at every home) programme to unify the country and also reach out to over 30 crore beneficiaries of different government schemes, known as ''labharthi'' in political parlance. A big section of the ''labharthis'' has been seen as an important addition to the party's vote bank, bringing it rich electoral rewards. In his speech at the party's office-bearers’ meeting followed by his inaugural address at the national executive, Nadda hit out at the Opposition for its ''corruption'' and ''family rule'' and accused it of acting irresponsibly by ''misleading'' people on issues like vaccination, farm reform laws (now repealed) and surgical strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan. In a statement, the party said Nadda also asserted Modi has worked the most for the all-round development of the tribal community and appealed to the Opposition to support Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, in the presidential polls. While Murmu is the BJP-led NDA candidate, the Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha.

Briefing reporters on Nadda's speech, Union minister Smriti Irani said the BJP president said his party-led governments at the Centre and states have been working to empower people while opposition parties are trying to ensure that government programmes aimed for a ''resilient and resurgent'' India are met with ''destruction''. ''It is unfortunate that the Opposition has now come to oppose the country while opposing the BJP and PM Modi,'' he said, according to Irani.

Nadda also empathised with the party's workers in the Opposition-ruled states like Kerala and West Bengal besides Jammu and Kashmir where militants have targeted political functionaries. Irani alleged that BJP members were ''slaughtered'' in states like Kerala and West Bengal. While the BJP has been working to empower the poor, opposition parties are working to empower their own families and are mired in corruption, he said. Lauding Modi for his ''good governance'' of eight years and consistent service of 20 years in public office, Nadda hailed his leadership and noted popular support to him on successive polls. The party also decided to step up its outreach activities and strengthen its organisation at the booth level. Briefing reporters, party vice president Vasundhara Raje said all important issues and prevailing political environment will be discussed at the national executive meeting. It will be decided in the executive meeting which topics are to be considered, she said. She was replying to a question whether discussions will be held on the Udaipur killing in which a person was hacked to death by two men amid the row over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad. Describing booth workers as the foundation of BJP, Raje said the party has decided to have 200 active workers on every polling booth, have Whatsapp groups of them and make 'Panna Pramukhs' more organised. The party's organisational and outreach activities will be reviewed at the booth level on a regular basis, she added. Modi was present during the national executive meeting which will conclude on Sunday with his address. The BJP president credited Modi's pro-poor welfare policies and programmes for the party's win in the recent four state assembly polls, including in Uttar Pradesh, besides a host of local polls and byelections. Over 80 cr people are being given free grains following the Covid-19 outbreak with the government spending nearly Rs 3 lakh crore on it, he said, and mentioned numerous other welfare schemes like housing and cooking gas cylinders for the poor. India's economic growth was more than 8.4 per cent in the last fiscal against the global average of six per cent and its poverty rate has declined to less than 10 per cent, Nadda said. He said India was once known as a backward and corrupt country, but has now established itself as a strong country under Modi. The BJP meet also passed a resolution on economy and ''garib kalyan'' (pro-poor) measures of the government.

It will pass on Sunday a political resolution which is likely to be proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah and seconded by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

