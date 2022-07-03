Left Menu

Lalu falls from stairs, fractures shoulder

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:13 IST
Lalu falls from stairs, fractures shoulder
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall, a source close to his family said.

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.

''Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines,'' said the close aide.

Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was ''experiencing no problems''.

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022