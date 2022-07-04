'BJP using criminal elements to further its agenda': Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the BJP was using criminal elements to perpetuate its agenda of ''communal division and hatred''.

''First the Udaipur murderer & now a LeT militant caught in Rajouri both have active links to the BJP. The ruling party is using criminal lumpen elements be it cow vigilantes or terrorists to perpetuate their agenda of communal division & hatred,'' Mehbooba charged in a tweet.

The former chief minister said had these accused persons been associated with an opposition leader, multiple FIRs would have been filed.

''Imagine if any of these culprits were associated with any opposition leader. By now multiple FIRs would be lodged & godi media would lap it up by devoting endless prime time space to discredit the opposition,'' she added. The PDP chief was reacting to media reports which claimed that one of the killers of the Udaipur tailor was a member of the BJP while a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested from Jammu region was IT cell chief of the BJP in Jammu. The BJP has denied links to Udaipur killer Riyaz Attari and claimed that LeT terrorist Talib Hussain had resigned from the party in May this year, 18 days after joining.

