LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina investors rattled by political shake-up

Weary Argentina investors hit by more political turmoil LONDON - Argentina's long-suffering investors tore into the country's chaotic politics after the architect of its IMF programme, Economy Minister Martin Guzman, quit and was replaced by someone seen as close to the powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Argentina is in the grip of yet another economic crisis as soaring inflation and a shortfall of foreign currency reserves cause jitters in its financial markets. President Alberto Fernandez named economist and government official Silvina Batakis on Sunday to replace Guzman, whose handling of the economy had come under increasing scrutiny.

JPMorgan's Argentina economist Diego Pereira said Guzman's resignation, on Saturday, "opened a new regime of financial and macroeconomic uncertainty" with balance of power now tilted firmly in favor of the "Kirchnerists" loyal to the vice president. Biden, Trudeau to discuss free trade agreement in Mexico

MEXICO CITY - U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will discuss terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement, which was ratified in 2018, during a visit to Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. "We'll have a summit to discuss terms of the trade agreement treaty... in Mexico," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview published Monday in national newspaper El Universal that the United States is "distorting" the USMCA by filing labor complaints against Mexico, which is in the process of updating its labor laws. Lopez Obrador said "there's no problem" with the United States when asked about the economy minister's statement Monday.

Turkish court rejects request to extradite Haiti assassination suspect ISTANBUL - A Turkish court has rejected a request to extradite a man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Moise, the 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence and his wife was wounded in the attack. A group of Colombian mercenaries emerged as the main suspects though nobody has been convicted in connection with the case. Businessman Samir Handal, a Jordanian national, was detained on an Interpol red notice as he transited Turkey on the way from the United States to Jordan last November, but his lawyers said the red notice was later lifted upon their request. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

