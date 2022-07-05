PM Modi greets President Biden on US' 246th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his greetings to US President Joe Biden and the people of America on the occasion of their country's 246th Independence Day.

The US' Independence Day commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

''On the 246th Independence Day of the United States of America, my warm greetings and felicitations to @POTUS @JoeBiden, @VP @KamalaHarris and the people of USA,'' Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)