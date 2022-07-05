Left Menu

PM Modi greets President Biden on US' 246th Independence Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 00:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his greetings to US President Joe Biden and the people of America on the occasion of their country's 246th Independence Day.

The US' Independence Day commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

''On the 246th Independence Day of the United States of America, my warm greetings and felicitations to @POTUS @JoeBiden, @VP @KamalaHarris and the people of USA,'' Modi said in a tweet.

