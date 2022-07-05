Left Menu

Droupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support for presidential election

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present at the airport.The airport compound was decorated with flowers, while BJP workers gathered along the roads outside with party flags to welcome her.Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour.Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election, a BJP leader said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:55 IST
Droupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support for presidential election
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A rousing welcome was given to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu when she arrived in Patna on Tuesday to seek support for the July 18 election.

Murmu arrived at the Patna airport in a special aircraft at 11.13 am, officials said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Union minister Nityanand Rai, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, and other state ministers received her at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present at the airport.

The airport compound was decorated with flowers, while BJP workers gathered along the roads outside with party flags to welcome her.

Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour.

''Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election,'' a BJP leader said. She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.

