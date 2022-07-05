Left Menu

Kerala Minister makes anti-Constitution remarks; triggers row

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan has courted controversy by harshly criticising the Constitution, saying it condones exploitation and is written in a way helping to plunder people of the country drawing flak from various quarters including the main opposition Congress.He was speaking at a recent political programme at Mallappally in this southern district and the issue came to the light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday.We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution.

PTI | Thiruvnanthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 12:52 IST
Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan has courted controversy by harshly criticising the Constitution, saying it ''condones exploitation'' and is written in a way helping to ''plunder'' people of the country drawing flak from various quarters including the main opposition Congress.

He was speaking at a recent political programme at Mallappally in this southern district and the issue came to the light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday.

''We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But, I will say, the Constitution is written in such a way that it can be used to plunder the people of the country,'' he said. Several people including Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan hit out at the controversial remarks.

