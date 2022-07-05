Left Menu

President calls Himanta, enquires about flood situation

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:06 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the prevailing flood situation in the state.

The chief minister said that he was honored to receive a call from the president who enquired about Assam's flood scenario and the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

''Extremely grateful for his concern. It will boost our morale in overcoming this situation'', Sarma tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also called Sarma to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in the state.

Assam faced devastating floods this year which claimed 180 lives and affected 90 lakh people so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

