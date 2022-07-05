Judicial probe into "BJP links" with Udaipur killer, Kashmir terrorist needed: TMC

Accusing the BJP of using its ''members'' to fan communal violence in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged links of the saffron party with the main accused in the Udaipur tailor's murder case and a terrorist nabbed in Kashmir recently.

The TMC shared photographs of BJP leaders with the terrorist arrested in Srinagar and the prime accused in the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and asked what relations the BJP has with them. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the pictures shared by the ruling party of West Bengal.

''Recently, we witnessed how comments made by a BJP leader have led to violence across the country. The BJP leadership had claimed they are fringe elements. But the reality is they are not fringe elements but part of the greater design of the saffron camp to spread communal disharmony,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told a press conference.

As a result of that, one man was murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur, and that incident was streamed live, he claimed.

''Later, it was found that Riaz Attari, the prime accused in killing the Udaipur tailor, was also a BJP member. This only proves how the BJP is using its members to fan communal violence in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,'' Ghosh said, showing a few photographs of Attari with BJP leaders. Senior TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja, who was also present at the press conference, alleged that terrorist Talib Shah, who was arrested in Srinagar, had BJP links. ''Photographs of Talib Shah have gone viral. A terrorist is having links with the BJP. This is a serious issue which needs to be probed. There should be a judicial probe into both incidents, and the truth must be unearthed. The BJP is using its members to fuel communal violence in the country,'' she said.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya declined to attach much importance to the allegations levelled by the TMC.

''We don't want to react to these allegations. Regarding the issue of pictures, our party's central leadership is looking into it,'' Bhattacharya said. Two men, identified as Riaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. They were arrested and the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Attari's pictures with BJP leaders later surfaced on social media.

Showing a photograph of arrested terrorist, Talib Shah, in a BJP office, the Congress claimed he had links with the saffron party. The BJP asserted that the man came there posing as a journalist.

