Cong alleges MLAs not provided with documents of bills before discussion in Assembly

Opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged in the Odisha Assembly that lawmakers are denied their Constitutional rights and not being provided with documents of bills before they are discussed or passed in the House. Speaker BK Arukha in a ruling, asked the Assembly secretary to provide required documents to Congress legislators.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:08 IST
Opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged in the Odisha Assembly that lawmakers are denied their Constitutional rights and not being provided with documents of bills before they are discussed or passed in the House. The allegation was made by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra during the Zero Hour. He said legislators are now informed on the guidelines meant for private universities. Mishra also alleged that the Book Circular-47, which has provisions to respond the peoples representatives, is clearly violated in the state. “Starting from Chief Minister to government servants no one is acknowledging our queries even after writing to them in the Assembly,” he said. The CLP leader sought a ruling from the Speaker. He said as per the law, the ministers and chief minister are bound to answer to our queries within 15 days of asking questions which is not happening in Odisha. This apart, legislators are often informed that data are being collected in regard to their question. Speaker BK Arukha in a ruling, asked the Assembly secretary to provide required documents to Congress legislators. On allegation of violation of the Book Circular 47, the Speaker said, “Chief Secretary and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary would ascertain the reasons behind not executing the Book Circular 47 in a week.” Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholkia said that the government will soon sort out the issues raised by CLP leader.

