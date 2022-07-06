Left Menu

VP Naidu pays tributes to SP Mookerjee on birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:46 IST
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as an eminent statesman and a passionate nationalist.

Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata.

He was an eminent statesman, visionary thinker, renowned educationist, and a passionate nationalist, Naidu said.

''Every Indian should draw inspiration from his invaluable contribution towards national integration & development. My humble tributes on his birth anniversary,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

