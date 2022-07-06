VP Naidu pays tributes to SP Mookerjee on birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as an eminent statesman and a passionate nationalist.

Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata.

He was an eminent statesman, visionary thinker, renowned educationist, and a passionate nationalist, Naidu said.

''Every Indian should draw inspiration from his invaluable contribution towards national integration & development. My humble tributes on his birth anniversary,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)