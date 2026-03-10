Left Menu

Speaker Under Siege: Lok Sabha Tensions Mount Over Allegations of Bias

Opposition members in Lok Sabha have criticized Speaker Om Birla for allegedly acting under government pressure, urging fair conduct. The ruling NDA defends Birla's impartiality, calling the no-confidence motion a bid for headlines. The debate highlights ongoing tensions and differing perspectives on parliamentary conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:53 IST
Speaker Under Siege: Lok Sabha Tensions Mount Over Allegations of Bias
Speaker Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session on Tuesday, opposition members in the Lok Sabha criticized Speaker Om Birla, urging him to conduct proceedings 'fairly' without yielding to government pressure. While the ruling NDA backed Birla's impartial conduct, opposition MPs lamented his stringent actions against them.

DMK leader T R Baalu praised Birla as a 'gentleman' but expressed concerns over his 'harsh' measures, which the ruling alliance argued were necessary to curb 'anarchic' behaviors. TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu called the no-confidence motion a tactic to garner headlines, accusing the opposition of consistent opposition to government actions.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh labeled the motion as an attempt to pressure the Speaker, emphasizing parliamentary decorum's importance. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant acknowledged Birla's authority but urged him to resist pressures that could compromise his independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global
2
Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

 Israel
3
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
4
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026