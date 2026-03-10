Speaker Under Siege: Lok Sabha Tensions Mount Over Allegations of Bias
Opposition members in Lok Sabha have criticized Speaker Om Birla for allegedly acting under government pressure, urging fair conduct. The ruling NDA defends Birla's impartiality, calling the no-confidence motion a bid for headlines. The debate highlights ongoing tensions and differing perspectives on parliamentary conduct.
In a heated session on Tuesday, opposition members in the Lok Sabha criticized Speaker Om Birla, urging him to conduct proceedings 'fairly' without yielding to government pressure. While the ruling NDA backed Birla's impartial conduct, opposition MPs lamented his stringent actions against them.
DMK leader T R Baalu praised Birla as a 'gentleman' but expressed concerns over his 'harsh' measures, which the ruling alliance argued were necessary to curb 'anarchic' behaviors. TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu called the no-confidence motion a tactic to garner headlines, accusing the opposition of consistent opposition to government actions.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh labeled the motion as an attempt to pressure the Speaker, emphasizing parliamentary decorum's importance. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant acknowledged Birla's authority but urged him to resist pressures that could compromise his independence.
