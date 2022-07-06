'One Nation, One Photo': Cong's dig at BJP

The Congress on Wednesday took a ''One Nation, One Photo' jibe at the BJP for using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on a poster put out by a state unit of the saffron party for welcoming NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Tagging a picture of the poster of BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha of Manipur which displayed the photograph of Prime Minister Modi while welcoming Murmu to the state, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, ''One Nation, One Photo!'' The Congress had slammed the BJP-led NDA government for the prime minister's photo on COVID-19 certificates. A petition was also filed in the Kerala High Court questioning the PM's picture on vaccination certificates. The plea was subsequently dismissed.

Taking on his critics, Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at an event in Gandhinagar on Monday, had said at a time when the entire world was discussing how India was able to give certificates to people soon after they were vaccinated against COVID-19, there were some people who were just focusing on why was his photo appearing on these documents.

