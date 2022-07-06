Ailing Lalu to be taken to Delhi by air ambulance; Nitish visits hospital

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called on RJD president Lalu Prasad and enquired about the health of the septuagenarian, who has been admitted to a private hospital’s ICU here, and is scheduled to leave for the national capital for further treatment.

Kumar visited the Paras Hospital, where Prasad has been admitted since Monday, a day after he had a fall at his home and fractured his shoulder.

The CM spoke to the team of doctors attending to the ailing RJD leader, in presence of Prasad’s sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.

Later, talking to reporters, Kumar said, “There seems to be some improvement in Laluji’s condition since he was admitted. But, it would be proper if he is taken to Delhi for better treatment. I pray for his speedy recovery.” Kumar was also asked about his old ties with Prasad, with whom his political rivalry has been the stuff of legends.

“We go a long way back.We have known each other since both of us were young,” said the chief minister who, though younger to Prasad, is now himself on the wrong side of 70.

He also said the RJD supremo will get help from the state government towards medical expenses, as per rules.

Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition, was full of gratitude for “people from all political affiliations”, who have called up and expressed their sympathy in these trying times.

“The chief minister has been in touch ever since my father got hospitalised. Yesterday, I received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides Sonia ji (Congress president) and Priyanka ji,” said the young leader.

He said there were plans to take his father to Singapore for a kidney transplant, but “following his recent fracture, we will go by the opinion of what doctors in Delhi suggest. If they allow, we will like to take him abroad”.

Later, Tejashwi along with mother Rabri Devi, wife Rajshri and close aide Manoj Jha, left for the national capital.

According to sources close to the family, Prasad, who is on oxygen support, will be taken to New Delhi by an air ambulance in the evening.

