UK PM Johnson would win any future no confidence vote - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:41 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will win any future no-confidence vote, his political spokesperson said on Wednesday, despite support visibly seeping away from him with a stream of ministerial resignations. Asked if Johnson was confident if he would win any confidence vote, his political spokesperson said: "yes".

The spokesperson said any changes to the rules so the Conservative Party can hold another vote of confidence sooner than is currently allowed is a matter for the membership of the so-called 1922 Committee, which sets the rules.

