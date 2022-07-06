Left Menu

Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:30 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, as member of Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister, in a press release, congratulated Dr Heggade and exuded confidence that his immense work and experience in rural development, education, health and women empowerment sectors would raise the quality of the debates in parliament.

Bommai conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recommending a highly deserving personality like Dr Heggade for Rajya Sabha, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

Dr Heggade is the recipient of the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, which was bestowed on him in 2015 for his philanthropic and charitable works to uplift the masses.

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

