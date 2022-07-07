Left Menu

Britain's Boris Johnson battles to stay as PM amid revolt

British media is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to step down, citing hugely important issues facing the country.Johnson is facing calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-plagued leadership.His decision came despite appeals to step down from some of his most trusted allies in late-night talks at his Downing Street office.Earlier in the day, members of the opposition Labour Party showered Johnson with shouts of Go

PTI | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 01:10 IST
Britain's Boris Johnson battles to stay as PM amid revolt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British media is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to step down, citing “hugely important issues facing the country''.

Johnson is facing calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-plagued leadership.

His decision came despite appeals to step down from some of his most trusted allies in late-night talks at his Downing Street office.

Earlier in the day, members of the opposition Labour Party showered Johnson with shouts of “Go! Go!'' during the weekly ritual of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Members of his own Conservative Party also challenged him.

Critics argued the leader's days are numbered following his poor handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022