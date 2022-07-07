Britain's Boris Johnson battles to stay as PM amid revolt

British media is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to step down, citing “hugely important issues facing the country''.

Johnson is facing calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-plagued leadership.

His decision came despite appeals to step down from some of his most trusted allies in late-night talks at his Downing Street office.

Earlier in the day, members of the opposition Labour Party showered Johnson with shouts of “Go! Go!'' during the weekly ritual of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Members of his own Conservative Party also challenged him.

Critics argued the leader's days are numbered following his poor handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official.

