UK's Johnson defiant even as opponents tell him time is up

PTI | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:36 IST
UK's Johnson defiant even as opponents tell him time is up
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  United Kingdom

British Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, just 36 hours after Johnson put him in the job, while another newly appointed Cabinet minister quit her job.

Zahawi said Johnson knew "the right thing to do" was to "go now." Zahawi was appointed late Tuesday to replace Rishi Sunak, who resigned saying he could no longer support Johnson after a series of ethics scandals.

Education Secretary Michelle Donelan, who was also appointed on Tuesday following the resignation of her predecessor, announced her resignation Thursday morning.

More than 40 ministers have quit since but Johnson is refusing to go.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

