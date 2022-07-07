Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:49 IST
Former UK minister Gove won't run to be Conservative Party leader - Daily Mail
Former British housing minister Michael Gove will not run in an election for leader of the Conservative party, a Daily Mail reporter said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would step down as party leader.

Gove, a senior minister who was sacked by Johnson late on Wednesday, served as secretary of state for "levelling up", housing and communities.

