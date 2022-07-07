Former UK minister Gove won't run to be Conservative Party leader - Daily Mail
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British housing minister Michael Gove will not run in an election for leader of the Conservative party, a Daily Mail reporter said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would step down as party leader.
Gove, a senior minister who was sacked by Johnson late on Wednesday, served as secretary of state for "levelling up", housing and communities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Conservative party
- Daily Mail
- Johnson
- British
- Michael Gove
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats