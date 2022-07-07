R K Gupta appointed deputy Election commissioner

Senior bureaucrat R K Gupta was on Thursday appointed as the deputy election commissioner, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He comes in place of T Sreekanth.

Gupta, a Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer, will serve as deputy election commissioner (Joint secretary level) till 28 February next year, the date of his superannuation, the Personnel Ministry order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)