Several Delhi Mahila Congress activists detained after protest against LPG price hike, says party

Several Delhi Mahila Congress activists on Thursday were detained after they staged a protest against the price rise in domestic cooking gas in Connaught Place here, party officials said.

The detained persons were taken to Mandir Marg police station by Delhi Police, they said.

Carrying gas cylinders and wearing garlands of items used in kitchens, several women Congress leaders, including state unit president Amrita Dhawan, gathered at Connaught Place and shouted slogans against the increase in prices of LPG cylinders.

Dhawan alleged that the protest was halted by the police despite them having “prior knowledge” about it.

“Eleven women ministers of the Modi government are sitting in the ministries as mute spectators on the ever-increasing inflation and the recent increase of Rs 50 (per LPG) cylinder. Manhandling of women protesters by police is crossing the limit of indecency,” she said.

She said the Mahila Congress will continue its protest from the streets to Parliament against the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)