Left Menu

Several Delhi Mahila Congress activists detained after protest against LPG price hike, says party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:10 IST
Several Delhi Mahila Congress activists detained after protest against LPG price hike, says party
  • Country:
  • India

Several Delhi Mahila Congress activists on Thursday were detained after they staged a protest against the price rise in domestic cooking gas in Connaught Place here, party officials said.

The detained persons were taken to Mandir Marg police station by Delhi Police, they said.

Carrying gas cylinders and wearing garlands of items used in kitchens, several women Congress leaders, including state unit president Amrita Dhawan, gathered at Connaught Place and shouted slogans against the increase in prices of LPG cylinders.

Dhawan alleged that the protest was halted by the police despite them having “prior knowledge” about it.

“Eleven women ministers of the Modi government are sitting in the ministries as mute spectators on the ever-increasing inflation and the recent increase of Rs 50 (per LPG) cylinder. Manhandling of women protesters by police is crossing the limit of indecency,” she said.

She said the Mahila Congress will continue its protest from the streets to Parliament against the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022