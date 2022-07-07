CPI(M) MLA courts controversy after mocking Oppn's 'jai bhim' slogans

A day after CPI(M) MLA Saji Cheriyan resigned from his cabinet positions over his remarks against the Constitution, another legislator of the party courted controversy on Thursday when he mocked, in the state assembly, the 'jai bhim' slogans shouted by the opposition on July 6, leading to the UDF protesting in the well of the House demanding an apology from him.

CPI(M) MLA Murali Perunelly, during the financial business proceedings of the House, made fun of the opposition protest a day ago and while doing so said, ''Jai Bhim slogans were heard. What Bhim? Were you referring to the beam of the Palarivattom Flyover that collapsed?'' A point of order was raised by the opposition over his statement and said that it appeared that the ruling front was still disrespecting the Constitution and its architects.

The opposition also demanded that the MLA apologise.

When the Chair said that it would be dealt with later and no apology would be issued now, several opposition members approached the Speaker's dais and shouted 'jai bhim' slogans and demanded an apology from Perunelly.

Perunelly and his party colleagues, on the other hand, rejected the allegation saying that he did not say anything which was disrespectful of B R Ambedkar.

However, as the opposition continued to protest in the well of the House, the Chair said the Speaker would take a decision on the point of order raised by them and asked them to return to their seats.

Thereafter, they returned to their respective seats.

