U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says
The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.
- Country:
- Japan
The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement. "The U.S. government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahm Emanuel
- Japan
- U.S.
- The United States
- Shinzo Abe
- United States
- American
- Emanuel
ALSO READ
U.S. to offer 300,000 work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans - Mexican official
U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say
U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say
Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins U.S. Westminster dog show
U.S. prosecutors seek prison term from 30 to 55 years for Ghislaine Maxwell