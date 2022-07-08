Left Menu

Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack

Kishida called the attack dastardly and barbaric and that the crime during the election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy, is absolutely unforgivable. Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara.

Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says ex-leader Shinzo Abe is in "severe condition" after being shot and he hopes Abe will survive.

Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old Abe was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital. Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Abe, returned to Tokyo from a campaign trip after the shooting.

Kishida spoke to reporters at the prime minister's office, saying Abe was receiving utmost medical treatment. "I'm praying for former prime minister Abe's survival from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Kishida called the attack "dastardly and barbaric" and that the crime during the election campaign, which is the foundation of democracy, is absolutely unforgivable.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara. NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

