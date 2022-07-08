Another jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as 32 former Shiv Sena corporators of Navi Mumbai extend support to Shinde

In another jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, 32 former corporators of Shiv Sena from Navi Mumbai extended their support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane on Thursday. Thanking Chief Minister, Suresh Kulkarni, a former Shiv Sena Corporator of Navi Mumbai, said, "Eknath Shinde has stood by us whenever we need it and his style of working is attracting him and everyone else."

"We will be with him. He never declined anybody's phone call. Even if an ordinary party worker calls him up, he receives the call. It feels good," he said. Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the party. The majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde formally took the charge of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Three legislators abstained from voting, while Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar were among those absent during the trust vote. Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

He was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM. (ANI)

