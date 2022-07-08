Left Menu

S.Korea president Yoon sends condolences after shooting death of ex-Japanese premier Abe

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:30 IST
S.Korea president Yoon sends condolences after shooting death of ex-Japanese premier Abe
Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol sent condolences to Akie Abe, wife of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, following his death in a shooting attack on Friday as he giving an election campaign speech.

"I send my condolences to the bereaved families and Japanese people who have lost the longest-serving prime minister and respected politician in Japan's constitutional history," Yoon was quoted as saying in a statement delivered by the presidential office.

Yoon added that the shooting was "an unforgivable act of crime."

