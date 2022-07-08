Left Menu

Lalu Prasad's condition gradually improving: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:31 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Image Credit: ANI
The condition of RJD president Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS here, is gradually improving, sources said on Friday.

The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister is admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital's Cardio Neuro (CN) Centre.

His condition is gradually improving and he is likely to be shifted to a ward in a few days, a source said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Prasad and enquired about his health from doctors.

Prasad, who was admitted to a Patna hospital with multiple fractures due to a fall, was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav had said that his father's condition had shown ''improvement'' but the decision to take him to Delhi was taken as the doctors at AIIMS here are well-versed with his medical history.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for travelling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

On whether it would be possible to go to Singapore, Yadav had said if in two-four weeks he can undertake international travel, ''we may take him to Singapore.''

