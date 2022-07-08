Patnaik kept ‘rakhi’ promise, will be indebted to him for support: Murmu

Emotional over the rousing welcome accorded to her in Odisha, her home state, NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik kept his 'rakhi' promise by announcing his party's support for her candidature.

Officials had said on Thursday that Murmu, a tribal resident of Mayurbhanj district, would be treated as a "state guest" when she visited Odisha for her campaign.

Murmu, during her interaction with the MLAs and MPs of the BJD on Assembly premises, said, "As Subhadra (sister), I had tied rakhi on the wrist of Jagannath (Patnaik). Before the sister could ask for anything, the brother declared his support for her." "I am indebted to him (Patnaik) for this good gesture towards this daughter of Odisha," she stated.

The CM hosted lunch for Murmu at his residence 'Naveen Niwas' here.

Odia delicacies such as 'Baigan Bhaja', 'Alu Bharta' and 'Badi Chura' were served with rice and dal for lunch, sources at the CM's residence said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat and BJD's Parliamentary Party Leader Pinaki Mishra also joined Murmu for lunch at Naveen Niwas.

Pointing out that she was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly twice, Murmu (64) said all MLAs in the state were her brothers and sisters. "I have worked with most of them. Those who became members of the House after I left are also my brothers and sisters. I may not know them personally, but technology has brought all of us close to each other. I seek support of all my brothers and sisters," she said.

The NDA presidential candidate urged all lawmakers to keep working for Odisha's development.

"We must make Odisha a beautiful and developed place. I request the chief minister, all MLAs and the people in general to work for the progress of Odisha," she said.

Shortly after her interaction with the BJD lawmakers, she held another meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs, where she thanked them all for the grand reception given to her.

Murmu also hoped that lawmakers of other parties, too, would back "this daughter of the soil".

Earlier, on her arrival to the state, Murmu was given a ceremonial reception at Biju Patnaik International Airport, with BJP legislator Kusum Tete performing a tribal dance for her and party's Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi playing the cymbals.

BJP state president Samir Mohanty, ruling BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and many senior leaders were present at the airport to welcome her.

''Murmu Madam, who started her career as a councilor of Rairangpur Notified Area Council (NAC), will now move to Raisina Hills as part of her unprecedented journey. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for choosing an Odia for the top constitutional post,'' Sarangi said.

Several kirtan singers and tribal dancers, all dressed in traditional attire, performed on the two sides of the road as she made her way to the Assembly premises from the airport.

Security was beefed up across the city for the NDA presidential nominee's visit.

The BJD has 112 MLAs in the 147-member House and 21 MPs -- 12 in Lok Sabha and nine in Rajya Sabha. Two MLAs were recently expelled from the outfit. The BJP has 22 legislators, eight Lower House parliamentarians and one Upper House member.

The Congress has nine MLAs in the Assembly and the CPI(M) one. Patnaik had earlier in the week appealed to all state legislators, including those from the Congress, to support Murmu as "she is the daughter of Odisha".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)