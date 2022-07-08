Ex-counter-terrorism chief named new head of London's beleaguered police force

Mark Rowley, Britain's former counter-terrorism police chief who led investigations into a series of attacks in 2017, was on Friday named the new head of London's beleaguered police force which has been reeling from a series of crisis.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Rowley was taking on the job as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police after it had been severely undermined by a number of significant failings.

"Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority," she said.

