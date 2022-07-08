Left Menu

UK Labour say will pursue election through vote of no confidence

The leader of the British opposition Labour Party on Friday said that he would move to bring about a national election using a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week unless Conservative lawmakers acted to remove him earlier. So it's for them to do the right thing," Starmer told a news conference. "If they don't we will step up with a vote of no confidence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:58 IST
UK Labour say will pursue election through vote of no confidence
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The leader of the British opposition Labour Party on Friday said that he would move to bring about a national election using a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week unless Conservative lawmakers acted to remove him earlier. Johnson has said he will resign when a new Conservative Party leader is selected, with more details on the timetable to be laid out next week by the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee.

Asked if he was pushing for a vote of no confidence next week to trigger a general election, Starmer said "yes" and said that Conservative lawmakers should remove Johnson now rather than waiting for the next permanent leader. "The duty is on the Conservative Party to do the right thing, and obviously there are meetings early next week with the '22 committee. So it's for them to do the right thing," Starmer told a news conference.

"If they don't we will step up with a vote of no confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022