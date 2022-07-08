Pak PM leaders of UAE and Qatar to discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held separate telephonic conversations with the leaders of the UAE and Qatar to discuss ways to promote bilateral ties.

During Sharif's conversation with the UAE president, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two reaffirmed the fraternal relations and “reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations”.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the UAE President to visit Pakistan, which he accepted with great pleasure, according to the statement.

Sharif also conveyed warm greetings to Mohamed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha who reciprocated the greetings from the Prime Minister and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 10 in Pakistan.

Pakistan and the UAE have enjoyed close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common beliefs and shared values and culture. The UAE is also Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

While talking with Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries.

“The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest,” the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Pakistani leader also extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The Emir of Qatar reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests. Qatar is home to 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a positive role in its development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)