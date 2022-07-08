PM Modi meets newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, briefs them on responsibilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP on Friday and briefed them about their responsibilities, including regular attendance and careful selection of words in the House, sources said. Earlier today, several BJP MPs from Rajya Sabha took oath in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

According to sources, the Prime Minister told the newly elected members to focus on coming well prepared to Parliament. He is also set to advise the members to participate regularly in discussions and debates and to learn from the high standard that the Upper House sets. "Don't take any half measures and don't take proceedings lightly, it's a house of elders," another source quoting the PM told ANI. Prime Minister asked the members to be careful about their regular attendance in the house and during proceedings. "It pains me a lot to keep reminding members of Parliament to be regular on attendance and this should come naturally to them and does not require to be said," the source quoting PM Narendra Modi told ANI.

The Prime Minister also told the members of Parliament not to get excited by looking at media cameras and start speaking. Restraint of media would be critical for any politician is what the Prime Minister advised. While welcoming all the members of Parliament to the Upper House, the Prime Minister once again reminded them that unlike some of the other parties, the BJP has brought ground-level workers and given them the opportunity to represent the states in the highest temple of democracy.

Twenty-seven members of Parliament, including 18 from the BJP, took oath in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha in the presence of chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among the 27 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath as members of the Council of States. (ANI)

