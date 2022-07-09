Biden tells Japan's PM of outrage at Abe's assassination
Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 05:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 05:14 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a call on Friday of his outrage at the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
"President Biden called Prime Minister Kishida of Japan today to express his outrage, sadness and deep condolences on the tragic and violent shooting death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Japanese
- U.S.
- Biden
- Fumio Kishida
- Abe Shinzo
- Shinzo
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Kishida
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Shinzo Abe, a colossal figure in Japanese politics, reshaped Indo-Japan ties: Ex-Indian Envoy
Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack