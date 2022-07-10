INSTANT VIEW-Japan ruling coalition seen keeping majority in upper house

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to keep a majority in the upper house with its junior coalition partner in Sunday's election, public broadcaster NHK reported. The widely expected outcome comes two days after the fatal shooting of prominent LDP member and power broker, former premier Shinzo Abe.

The LDP and the Komeito party were likely to win between 69 83 seats out of the 125 contested in Sunday's vote, according to NHK's exit polls. REACTION:

MASAMICHI ADACHI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, UBS SECURITIES, JAPAN "We can't say there was absolutely no influence," when asked whether Abe's death could have affected the poll outcome. "But it seems voter turnout didn't rise much.

"We can say Abe's absence has taken some pressure off Kishida to ramp up fiscal stimulus ... Unless the successor to head the faction Abe led within the ruling party is someone very powerful, Japan's fiscal policy could shift slightly hawkish." AIRO HINO, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR, WASEDA UNIVERSITY

"Looking at this, it appears the LDP will be able to extend its seats and there will be enough seats won through the various parties to have the two-thirds majority needed to revise the constitution. It's pretty much as expected but the incident two days ago may well have had an impact. "Now I think that with Kishida in power, the debate over revising the constitution is likely to speed up."

ROBERT WARD, JAPAN CHAIR, INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR STRATEGIC STUDIES "No surprises. Need to wait now to see whether the pro-constitutional reform parties have their two-thirds majority. I still think Kishida will move cautiously, even if they do. The change will require considerable political capital - witness the intensity of the 2015 legal changes initiated by Abe to expand the role of the Self Defense Force.

"On defense, the Liberal Democratic Party manifesto promised defense spending would rise to 2% or more of GDP. Clearly, he (Kishida) now has a green light for this, although questions remain over what they'll be spending the money on, where the money will come from."

