Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann, wife offer prayers at Golden Temple

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife on Monday visited the Golden Temple here and offered prayers at the shrine. Mann 48, the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, had tied the knot with Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana on July 7.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:54 IST
Punjab CM Mann, wife offer prayers at Golden Temple
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife on Monday visited the Golden Temple here and offered prayers at the shrine. It was Mann's first visit to Amritsar after he got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Mann along with his wife, mother and sister paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple amid tight security arrangements. Two Sikh priests gave ''parsad'' to the newlywed couple who offered ''Rumala Sahib'', a Punjabi term for a square or rectangular piece of silk used to cover the Guru Granth Sahib. Mann (48), the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, had tied the knot with Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana on July 7. This was Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015. From his first marriage, Mann has two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022