Punjab CM Mann, wife offer prayers at Golden Temple

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife on Monday visited the Golden Temple here and offered prayers at the shrine. It was Mann's first visit to Amritsar after he got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Mann along with his wife, mother and sister paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple amid tight security arrangements. Two Sikh priests gave ''parsad'' to the newlywed couple who offered ''Rumala Sahib'', a Punjabi term for a square or rectangular piece of silk used to cover the Guru Granth Sahib. Mann (48), the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, had tied the knot with Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana on July 7. This was Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015. From his first marriage, Mann has two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

