National emblem installation should not be linked to religious ceremony: Left parties

The Left parties hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Monday over a religious ceremony performed at an event to unveil a cast of the national emblem on the new Parliament building premises, saying such installations should not be linked to religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building on Monday. Officials said the emblem has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building and a supporting structure of steel, weighing around 6,500 kg, has been constructed to support it.

Modi was joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the inauguration.

The prime minister also attended a religious ceremony at the site.

''National Emblem installation should not be linked to religious ceremonies. It is everyone's emblem not those who have some religious beliefs. Keep religion separate from national functions,'' the CPI(M) said in a tweet.

In a statement, the Left party said: ''The prime minister unveiling the national emblem on top of the new Parliament building is a clear violation of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution unambiguously separates the three wings of our democracy -- the Executive (government), the Legislature (Parliament and the state assemblies) and the Judiciary. ''President summons the Parliament. Prime Minister is the head of the Executive. The Legislature has its independent role to perform, amongst others, to legislate laws, keep the Executive accountable and answerable. This Constitutional separation of powers between the three wings is being subverted by the head of the Executive.'' ''Furthermore, the prime minister performed a puja on the occasion. The Constitution of India gives the right and protection to all Indians to practise and profess their faith. This is an inalienable right. At the same time, the Constitution of India clearly stipulates that the State does not profess or practise any faith or religion,'' it added.

The politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called upon the prime minister and the Union government to scrupulously implement the solemn oath they took while assuming office to protect and uphold the Constitution.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said Parliament belongs to everyone and wondered ''how a private, personal event'' was organised there.

''Also, Parliament is neutral. Why bring religious functions into it?'' he asked.

