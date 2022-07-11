LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican president heads to Washington, migration resurgence in focus

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexican president heads to Washington, migration resurgence in focus

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his Mexican counterpart on Tuesday to discuss ways to stem Mexican migrant crossings as arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border reached their highest levels in over a decade, with both sides hoping to address jobs and investment. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the meeting in Washington last month just ahead of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which he shunned because it excluded some left-leaning Latin American countries.

Brazil party official shot dead as pre-election political violence escalates SAO PAULO - A local official from Brazil's leftist opposition Workers' Party (PT) was shot dead on Saturday by a federal prison guard shouting support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, according to state law enforcement and a witness. Marcelo Arruda, a municipal guard and PT official, was celebrating his birthday party in the southern Brazilian city of Foz de Iguacu, in the state of Parana, when Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho entered the event and shot him dead.

According to a statement from Parana's public security office, Arruda and Guaranho "had a disagreement" at the birthday party, which resulted in both men being shot. Arruda died, while Guaranho was in intensive care, the statement said. Argentina's new economy minister targets 'order and balance' to trim fiscal deficit

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's new economy minister Silvina Batakis announced a series of measures aimed at cutting the country's high fiscal deficit on Monday, pledging "order and balance" in a bid to tame spiraling inflation, tumbling markets and pressure on the peso. Batakis, who took over last week after an abrupt shake-up at the ministry, said Argentina will move toward positive interest rates, maintain plans to cut energy subsidies and stick with goals agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Brazil's Bolsonaro says deal close to buy cheaper diesel from Russia BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that a deal was close with Moscow to buy much cheaper diesel from Russia, in what would appear to be the latest tangible benefit stemming from his friendly relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, gave no further details. Neither Bolsonaro's office, nor Brazil's Mining and Energy Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment. High fuel prices have hurt Bolsonaro's re-election hopes ahead of an October vote, leaving him trailing in polls to leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)