UN chief calls on all stakeholders in Sri Lanka to engage in dialogue to ensure 'smooth transition' of govt

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:29 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following developments in Sri Lanka closely and calls on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a ''smooth transition'' of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis, his spokesman said on Monday.

Thousands of irate Sri Lankan anti-government protesters on Saturday stormed into embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation over the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory. They also set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's house on fire.

After the July 9 protest, both President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe offered to resign to pay the way for an all-party government.

A statement issued by UN Guterres' spokesman said that the Secretary-General continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely and stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people.

The UN chief “calls on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis,” the statement said.

The Secretary-General also condemned all acts of violence and called for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining peace.

He stressed that the United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026.

