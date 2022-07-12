Left Menu

Failure to fulfill promises can lead to BJP's exit in 2024: RJD to Modi ahead of Bihar tour

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:58 IST
Failure to fulfill promises of the past could cause the BJP to lose power in the next Lok Sabha polls, the opposition RJD in Bihar said on Tuesday, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi set foot on the state's soil.

Blending the opening stanzas of two old Bollywood songs to underscore that people of the state had been awaiting to hear from him for long, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said, ''Aaiye aapka intezaar tha, bahut der kar di huzur aate aate.'' Only the PM could tell the people of Bihar what happened to his much-touted special package for Bihar, the RJD leader, while talking to reporters, said.

The PM should also be able to say why despite the promise of 19 crore jobs by the BJP in assembly polls, ''not even 19 have got employment'', he stated.

''Jo wada Kiya woh nibhana padega nahin to 2024 mein Jaana padega,'' added the RJD spokesman, parodying another old popular song to warn the ruling party about consequences of unfulfilled promises.

