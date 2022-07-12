Left Menu

Attempts on to 'dissolve' states: Sharad Pawar's swipe at Centre

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday took a swipe at the Union government by claiming attempts were being made to dissolve governments in several states.He said people would do the same with those in power.Speaking at a meeting of NCP workers here, Pawar also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP was attacking Parliamentary democracy in the country.There are attempts to dissolve several states.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:57 IST
Attempts on to 'dissolve' states: Sharad Pawar's swipe at Centre
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday took a swipe at the Union government by claiming attempts were being made to ''dissolve'' governments in several states.

He said people would do the same with those in power.

Speaking at a meeting of NCP workers here, Pawar also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ''attacking Parliamentary democracy in the country''.

''There are attempts to dissolve several states. However, people will do the same with those in power. People are watching,'' the former Union minister said without naming any dispensation or state in particular.

However, he named the BJP while talking about recent developments in Maharashtra, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed following a rebellion by the Eknath Shinde faction of MLAs against the Shiv Sena leadership.

''The BJP is attacking parliamentary democracy in the country. What happened in Madhya Pradesh and now in Maharashtra is known to everyone. It is because power is concentrated in a few hands,'' he said.

Queried on allegations that the BJP-led Centre was misusing probe agencies to target Opposition leaders, Pawar said the Congress never did so when it was in power.

''The Congress never misused probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but power is massively misused to create political threats. It is a time for the struggle for everyone,'' he claimed.

Pawar referred to the Emergency imposed in the country between 1975 and 1977 and said the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lost the polls after it was lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022