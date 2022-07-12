Left Menu

Assam BJP says Cong has no right to criticise state govt

The BJP-led government in Assam is committed to dealing with crimes with an iron hand and the Congress has no moral right to criticise it, party spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said on Tuesday.The people of the state have witnessed how the present government is working relentlessly towards eradicating the menace of drugs, rape and other forms of violence from the society, besides showing empathy and concern for the common man, he said in a statement here.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:31 IST
The people of the state have witnessed how the present government is working relentlessly towards eradicating the menace of drugs, rape and other forms of violence from the society, besides showing empathy and concern for the common man, he said in a statement here.

The people of the state have witnessed how the present government is working relentlessly towards eradicating the menace of drugs, rape and other forms of violence from the society, besides showing empathy and concern for the common man, he said in a statement here. Congress state president Bhupen Bora may have forgotten it, but the people of Assam will never forget how anarchy and mayhem prevailed during his party’s regime with killings, rape, theft and encroachment of land belonging to indigenous people happening regularly, Gogoi claimed.

The BJP leader’s statement came after Bora said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is apologising to people instead of controlling increasing crime rates.

He was referring to the suicide of a businessman in Dibrugarh for which the CM had apologised to the victim's family and the people of the state.

The businessman, before killing himself last week, recorded a video claiming that three people, including the tenant of a shop owned by his family, were threatening him and he was unable to bear the pressure.

Gogoi asserted that the state is marching ahead on the path of development under the “bold and dynamic” leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to become one of the five major states of the country, he said.

“Bora may try to give a clean chit to the previous Congress governments but the people are aware that the crime rate had reached its peak during its rule. It is the present BJP-led government that has brought down the crime rate and ushered in peace and stability in the state,” he added.

