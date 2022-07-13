Left Menu

Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter - sources

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 07:32 IST
Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker had yet to receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter though he has fled the country, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa left the country early on Wednesday for the Maldives, said a source close to him. Asked if the president had sent his resignation, the source said: "Today evening he will send it."

